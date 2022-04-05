TABOR — The annual meeting of the Czech Heritage Preservation Society will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, starting with a potluck at noon in the Tabor Community Center.
The program will be the reenactments of four Tabor pioneers: Frantisek Nedved, Anton Rothschadl, Francis Bouska and the Souhrada Family.
Everyone is welcome.
