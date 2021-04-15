100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 16, 1921
• Yankton again escaped a storm, but it is getting a taste of the cold snap that extends over the entire west. The government thermometer registered 27 here last night.
• Business men of Yankton are about to organize a credit association, with the usual credit reference bureau in conjunction, and as soon as it gets into good working order the people of Yankton’s trade territory will be rated according to their ability and their disposition to pay their bills.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 16, 1946
• Four American-established vaccine plants are producing enough to inoculate most of the Koreans living in the American zone against smallpox, the military government said today. Since November, the plants, which are directed by Capt. H.G. Crecelius of Volin, S.D., have produced 9,000,000 units of vaccine.
• Now that Missouri River development is under way for certainty, a long-hoped-for dream of local people is starting to unfold. Some anticipate that the construction of dams at Fort Randall and later at Gavin’s Point will have a boom effect on all river towns like Springfield, causing an influx of population and further complicating the housing problem even though the distance to construction sites is 30 miles or more.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 16, 1971
• Seventy-five people turned out for the public forum held for the City Commissioners. The League of Women Voters organized the forum last night at the United Church of Christ. Concerns centered around efficient use of the tax dollar, while also touching on anti-pollution efforts with the city’s “dump” and Marne Creek.
• The defending ESD champions, the Mitchell Kernels, showed the league they would be ready for their second ESD title by outpacing the Bucks in a dual track meet yesterday. The Kernels won 11 of 17 events, and was led by all-around star Rick Beck, who set two new records during the meet.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 16, 1996
• A Yankton man hit the jackpot at Fort Randall Casino and Hotel. “Nickelmania,” a nationwide game interlocking tribal casinos, has a minimum payout of $100,000, but Kent Johnson walked away with nearly $200,000. While he doesn’t consider himself a lucky person, he is glad to have more money to go to his bills.
• Nancy and Bob Burgess donated money to YHS Activities Director Bob Winter to purchase a basket assembly for the new Summit facility. In memory of their sons, Chris and Steve, the Burgesses demonstrate their continuing loyalty to the Yankton activities programs. Additional money will also go towards local scholarships.
