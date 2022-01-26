OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division, on behalf of the Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee, referred to at MRRIC, seeks input to proposed amendments to its charter.
The Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee reached tentative consensus on the following proposed amendment to its Charter, originally approved on July 1, 2008. The draft amendments were posted to the MRRIC website on Jan. 12, 2022. Comments must be submitted not later than Feb. 12, 2022.
The announcement is available in its entirety at: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/5460
The proposed changes are as follows:
(1) Current Charter language in Section VII, “Roles, Responsibilities and Leadership, (a)(vi) reads: The Chair and Vice-Chair shall be selected at the last meeting of the calendar year and assume office at the first meeting of each calendar year.
(2) Charter amendment proposed language to Section VII, “Roles, Responsibilities and Leadership, (a)(vi): “The Chair and Vice-Chair shall be selected at the last meeting of the calendar year and assume office at the beginning of the next calendar year.
Full details regarding proposed charter amendments may be found on the MRRIC website: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/mrrp/mrric/
Submit comments no later than Feb. 12 to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Attn: Lisa Rabbe, MRRIC Project Manager; 601 East 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106; or email mrric@usace.army.mil.
