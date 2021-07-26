HURON — The South Dakota Retailers Association is partnering with the State Fair to bring the state’s first ever “Best Bagger” competition to the Freedom Stage on Friday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Associated Wholesale Grocers, the first Best Bagger Competition will feature some of the quickest hands in the grocery business. Contestants will see how they “stack up” during this fun, fast- paced, head-to-head competition.
“We’re inviting South Dakota grocery stores to bring their best bagger to the South Dakota State Fair,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “It will be an exciting competition of speed and accuracy from the top talent in the grocery industry.”
All contestants will bag identical grocery orders and be judged on speed, bag building technique, uniform bag weight, and personal attitude and appearance. The top three placers will receive cash prizes and the South Dakota Best Bagger Competition winner will receive an expenses-paid trip to compete at the National Grocers Association’s National Competition in Las Vegas.
“The South Dakota State Fair is excited to open the Freedom Stage for this new, fun event,” said State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “Including the Best Bagger Competition to our Friday line-up brings a unique attraction for our amazing State Fair guests!”
Those interested in competing in the inaugural South Dakota Best Bagger competition must spend more than 40 percent of their working time bagging groceries, must be of legal working age, and only one contestant per retail location is eligible. The event is currently limited to 16 participants. To register or for more information, visit sdra.org/bestbagger.
Encourage your local grocer to participate, and make sure to mark your State Fair calendar for Friday, Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. on the Freedom Stage for some fast-action, fun times, and an unforgettable competition.
