The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce office will be closed until Oct. 8 due to a positive COVID-19 exposure.
Following CDC guidelines, the staff will self-quarantine and work from home during the 14-day window to monitor for any symptoms. Ribbon cuttings will be rescheduled, and meetings will be conducted via Zoom. Staff can be reached via email and cell phone or a message can be left at the office by calling (605) 665-3636.
Watch for scheduling changes and announcements on the Chamber’s social media and website at www.yanktonsd.com.
