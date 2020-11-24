The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department is looking for additional volunteer firefighters.
Interested individuals may obtain an application and additional information on the fire department website at yanktonfd.com or pick up an application and information pamphlet at Fire Station No. 2 at 201 West 23rd St. Masks and social distancing are required if picking up an application at the fire station.
Applicants must be between the ages of 21-45 and live within five miles of any Yankton Fire Station.
Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020.
If you have any questions or require additional information, call 668-5228.
