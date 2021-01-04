PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) will be providing $270,000 in investment funding to help businesses and organizations train new apprentices in Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAP) in South Dakota.
Businesses may be eligible to receive $500 for each new apprentice who is an existing employee and/or $1,000 for each new apprentice who is a new employee.
This investment will build upon existing sector partnerships by emphasizing work-based training that meets the needs of existing and emerging industries and workers.
To be eligible for funding:
• The business must have an established RAP validated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship,
• The business and new apprentice must complete a registration and enrollment process with a Job Service office prior to the start of the program, and
• The new apprentice must start the program after Jan. 1, 2021, and complete 90 days in the apprenticeship.
“On-the-job learning is vital to workforce training,” said Secretary Hultman. “It increases worker skills, meets employers’ needs, and enhances performance outcomes.”
Funding was made available from the U.S. Department of Labor ApprenticeshipUSA State Expansion Grant. It will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, unless the funds are depleted earlier.
For more information on investment funding requirements and developing new apprenticeships, visit StartTodaySD.com.
