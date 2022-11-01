WAGNER — While American farmers and ranchers feed the world, Wagner grocer RF Buche sees the irony of food insecurity in the nation’s rural and Native American communities.
Buche, a fourth-generation grocer, owns more than 20 groceries and other businesses in about a dozen communities across South Dakota. Those grocery stores are located in small towns — several with populations of 2,000 or less — and in Native American reservations with some of the worst poverty in the nation.
“I have a passion that I don’t want to see anybody go hungry, and we operate in areas where it happens quite a bit,” he told the Press & Dakotan this week.
Buche has shared his unique perspective on the national stage, speaking twice during the past year in Washington, D.C. In the process, he brought attention to rural “food deserts” where residents often travel at least 10 miles — in some cases, 30 or more miles — for groceries, if they have the funds and means of transportation.
Buche has seen the situation firsthand. He has attempted to step in and keep open a community’s only grocery store. Without it, the loss particularly hits the elderly, children and those without transportation.
Buche has also seen the impact of low incomes on the Native American reservations where the jobless rate has hit 80% in some areas. Many residents don’t have transportation, which limits their ability to shop.
In response, Buche has initiated a program providing food lockers in areas where transportation isn’t readily available. He is rolling out the idea soon in Marty, located on the traditional Ihanktonwan (Yankton Sioux) homeland in southern Charles Mix County.
At Marty, the closest grocery is located 16 miles away, making it difficult for many people to reach a store. With the help of a grant, Buche has sought to solve the problem by bringing the groceries to the people.
“We’ve had a few supply chain issues, but we’re just about ready to roll out our lockers at the community center in Marty. Each locker has a fridge and freezer,” he said. “They send their orders online or as an app, and they pay with credit or a SNAP card. We transport their order to Marty. We go there a couple times a week, and they each have their own locker number.”
The program keeps money in residents’ pockets they would otherwise spend on transportation, Buche said.
Buche first testified last December before the U.S. House Rules Committee. He spoke at a roundtable entitled, “Ending Hunger In America: Food Insecurity In Rural America.”
In September, he spoke at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. The conference was the first of its kind in more than 50 years.
At the conferences, Buche shared some of the innovative work he has undertaken to make food more accessible and affordable for his customers. He also spoke of his efforts to inform his customers about making more nutritious food choices, which in turn results in better health.
“I have always been advocating for good nutrition, but it’s expensive to eat healthy,” he said. “It’s hard to convince my customers we need to eat more produce when a frozen pizza feeds a family of four for $5 while the same amount of money might cover a head of lettuce and a bottle of Kraft dressing.”
The result of better nutrition comes in the form of less diabetes, heart disease and other ailments, Buche said.
However, meeting those goals takes a major effort, he added.
“In my opinion, we have to educate and incentivize our customers on eating healthy and nutritious foods,” he said.
As one incentive, Buche has participated in the Double Up Food Bucks program. “If you’re using SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, you can buy $5 in produce and we match it with another $5 to spend on produce,” he said.
The Washington panel spoke abut the need for open markets and fair trade, Buche said.
In Washington, Buche found himself speaking as one of only two retailers of the invitees.
Based on his own experiences, Buche has tried to dispel myths around those who use government and other assistance in purchasing food.
“I have learned that most people on SNAP and EBT actually have a job,” he said. “People are working; they just don’t make enough for food. They’re not looking for a handout.”
Buche acknowledges some fraud and misuse may occur in the system. However, most people find the assistance makes the difference when they must decide whether to eat or pay for other necessities.
The food insecurity in rural areas has taken on a new direction with the current inflation, Buche said. People are making trips to the store because prices are higher, and they are turning to loyalty programs and special promotions.
Buche advocates for a strong school nutrition program to fight hunger among children. “We have to make sure our kids are fed at least two square meals a day, breakfast and lunch, 12 months a year. It will take some government and non-government relationships” he said.
The Buche family has run its business for 117 years, and RF plans to continue his fight against hunger.
“From an early age, my mom and dad had a soft spot in their hearts that nobody should ever miss a meal,” he said. “I feel the same way and want to see a family get fed at least one more time. I hope some good comes out of what I’m doing.”
