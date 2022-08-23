Yankton Building Permits for July 2022:
Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave., Commercial, alteration/repair, roofing, $296,057.00.
Jeffrey Schrempp, 709 Burgess Rd., Siding, $10,000.00.
Daniel Rademacher, 1106 E 19th St., Single family home, accessory structure, yard shed, $1500.00.
Astec Industries, 700 W. 21st St., Commercial, accessory structure, storage, $90,900.00.
Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center, 909 W 23rd St., Commercial, accessory structure, shade structure, $16,500.00.
Larry’s Rental LLP, 511 W 4th St., Commercial, alteration/repair, façade, $10,000.00.
Bernard C. Kline Trust, 2606 Mulberry St., Siding, $20,000.00.
Thomas Heine, 2524 Mulberry St., Siding, $21,000.00.
Kevin Becker, 2600 Mulberry St., Siding, $20,000.00.
Susan K. Schmuck, 2804 Mulberry St. Siding, $15,000.00.
City of Yankton — Fox Run GC, 600 W 27th St., Commercial, roofing, $34,000.00.
Dean Thomson, 2602 Mulberry St., Siding, $16,000.00.
Larry M. Clark Family Trust, 1116 W 15th St., Single family home, accessory structure, yard shed, $10,000.00.
Joseph Carns, 209 Linn St., Single family home, repair, $2,500.00.
Brian Cahall, 2920 Masters Ave., Windows, $2500.00.
Steve Drotzman Construction, 710 Douglas Ave., Single family home, alteration/repair, storm damage, $10,000.00.
Jeremy S. Kudera, 2304 E. 15th St., Commercial, new, practice facility, $1,200,000.00.
Timothy Adamson, 809 Cedar St., Single family home, alteration/repair, $5,500.00.
Yeriel Carbo Garcia, 909 West St., Door, $1,000.00.
Katrina Sommer, 608 E 15th St., Windows, $7,812.00.
Michael Mace, 514 Broadway Ave., Windows, $11,000.00.
NPC International, 3013 Broadway Ave., Suite 1, Commercial, alteration restaurant, $250,000.00.
Leah Bartz, 201 E 15th St., Single family home, alteration deck, $600.00.
BD Construction LLC, 1404 Millie Ln., Single family home, new, $205,912.00.
Restore Church, 2101 Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Commercial alteration/repair, $125,000.00.
Jacolyn Gilbertson, 305 E 23rd St., Single family home, accessory structure, deck, $1,400.00
Daniel O Conway, 1317 Burleigh St., Single family home, accessory structure shed, $4,000.00.
Gary L. Pederson, 800 Applewood Dr., Door/windows, $10,300.00.
Genesis Farms, 215 W. 4th St., Commercial alteration/repair, $200,000.00.
Leonardo Pozo, 3015 Mary St., Single family home addition, porch, $5,200.00.
EASW, 3104 Douglas Ave., Commercial foundation, $200,000.00.
John Jonas, 506 Pearl St., Siding, roofing, $3,500.00.
Joan Fuks, 811 Douglas Ave., Roofing, $8,730.00.
Timothy Salvatori, 2709 Pine St., Roofing, $12,734.71.
JW Tramp Construction Inc, 1905 Kellen Gross Dr., Multi family home, new, $437,120.00.
Randy Tramp, 314 E 15th St., Windows, siding, $11,000.00.
July 2022 Total Valuation: $3,276,765.71
July 2021 Total Valuation: $1,523,491.00
July 2022 Total Fees: $7,019.50
2022 to Date Valuation: $16,007,616.81
2021 to Date Valuation: $22,073,120.94
