• Steven Hernandez, 58, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Joshua Drury, 44, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on three unspecified warrants.
• Eric Clayton, 52, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Matthew Grage, 18, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for reckless driving.
• Laura Hofer, 50, Watertown, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for substitution of license plates.
• Luis Velazquez Ortega, 57, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for substitution of license plates and driving with a suspended license.
• Teagen Myers, 18, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• James Crowe, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
