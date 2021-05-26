WAGNER — The 605 Unity JAM is coming to Wagner Lake on Sunday, June 13, and the event is looking for craft and food vendors who are also looking for somewhere to offer their creative talent or those who want to help feed a hungry crowd that is in the park to enjoy a day with their family and friends.
The 605 Unity JAM is unique for southeastern South Dakota as the event will focus upon increasing cultural awareness and appreciation for all cultures in the area. The programming was established to help build positive relationships and partnerships within the community to help improve life for all residents in the area.
This event is new for project created with encouragement from the East River Horizon’s Team and will be filled with culture related presentations and lots of music and good old fashion family fun. Those attending will get the chance to learn about some of the cultures that make up this part of South Dakota. The area is primarily known for the Native American and Czech people who reside in the area. Although this is the predominate cultures, there are also many other people who have experiences and history to share as well.
To date there are still openings for craft and food vendors who are looking for an opportunity to be a part of a new event in southeastern South Dakota. Those interested or those who know people who are should check out the East River Horizon website: https://www.horizonsinc.org/ as soon as possible.
