The “Scan for Keeps Day” event that was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Yankton Community Library has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Feb. 28, due to the potential inclement weather.
Do you have old photographs, documents, postcards, etc., that you have been meaning to digitally preserve? Schedule an appointment to bring them to the library on Feb. 28 from 1-5 p.m. Members of the South Dakota State Library staff will scan or photograph your items and then provide you with a USB drive that includes digital copies of your items.
