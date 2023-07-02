Missing Or Murdered Indigenous Persons

Members of the Wambli Ska Society perform a Lakota drum song at a ceremony on Sept. 13, 2022, in Pierre to celebrate the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons liaison within the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 

 Courtesy of Attorney General’s Office

If you know something about a missing or murdered Indigenous person, Troy Morley wants to take your call.

That’s the first and perhaps the most important message the assistant U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota has for those learning about his just-announced ascension to Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) liaison for the Great Plains.

