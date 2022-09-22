Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced funds are now available to private non-profit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs of elderly persons and persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.
Eligible applicants include private non-profit organizations incorporated within Nebraska and governmental entities. Governmental entities must certify that there are no non-profit agencies in the service area readily able to provide the service. Applications will only be accepted for the rural and small urban areas and Lincoln. Applicants in the Omaha area should contact MAPA for information about applications.
