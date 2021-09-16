The Yankton School Board will hold a special meeting via Zoom at noon Friday, Sept. 17.
The board is scheduled to discuss the vehicle-use agreement in connection with the 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships.
To view the meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2XsqnGs. The password is YSD633.
