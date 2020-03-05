Incidents
• A report was received at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 4 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle break-in on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday of the theft of a speaker on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on Burgess Rd.
• A report was received at 10:55 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a vehicle on Alumax Rd.
• A report was received at 12:30 p.m. Thursday of an assault on W. 11th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on Juniper St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:11 p.m. Wednesday of an assault on Timberland Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday of a residential burglary on Broadway St. in Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on Juniper St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
