CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 17-23, 2021
Michelle Lynn Smejkal, 1116 E. 8th Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $380.
Yai Deng Godge Yai, Sioux Falls; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Yulissa Beltran Salgado, 514 Picotte St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Archie Vavra, 405 Linn Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Lauren Kafka, 805 E. 15th St., Apt. 102, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sara Maria Dvoracek, Wagner; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
David Eugene Fermenich, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cody Robert Cuka, Tyndall; Overweight on axle; $692.50.
Troy Andrew Scott, Bakersfield, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
David Allen Wurtz, 412 Capitol Street, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Film on front window; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $2,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 284 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Film on front window; Recharged by indictment.
Alec Michael Barta, Mission Hill; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days; Unlawful possession big game; $396.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $561.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Unlawful possession small game/fish; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Commit felony carrying firearm-first conviction; Not sustained at prelim/grand jury; Unlawful possession small game/fish; Recharged by indictment.
Jade A. Rembold, 1811 Capitol St., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Atrayu Wayne Adkins, 1205 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Minimum period of residency required; $182.50.
Christian Nels Thorsted, 1012 W. 10th Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacob Edgar Siebrandt, 2503 Wynn Way, Yankton; Reduced load March and April; $4,678.50; Reduced load March and April; Recharged by complaint; $4,500.
Todd Michael Simonsen, Harrisburg; Reduced load March and April; $4,982.50; Reduced load March and April; Recharged by complaint; $4,800.
Jack Carda, 1004 E. 13th #6, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Kennedy Jayne Newsam, 30935 433rd Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tricia Johnson, 603 East 17th Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Archie Joseph Vavra, 405 Linn Street, Yankton; Fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; $132.50; Fail to stop after accident with unattended vehicle; $132.50.
Cristian Tyler Slate, 508 E. 8th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50.
Damon James Ryan Burchardi, 1200 W. 30th St. #212, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Craig Holter, 905 Douglas Ave. #6, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Lauren Hill, 605 Capital Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Izabella Joan Nissen, 308 E. 21st St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Noah M. Lancaster, 1310 W. 30th Apt. 105, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
David Edward List, 1503 Walnut Street, Yankton; Consume or mix alcoholic beverages in public place; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Joel Ruben Carbo Garcia, 906 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Dave Wiebenga, Junior, 3904 SD Highway 314, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
Pamela Sue Eli, 714 Linn Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
John Flyinghorse, Wagner; Following too closely; $132.50.
Andrew Reyes, 300 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Give person alcohol ages 18-21 or without parent; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lyndon Harrison, Omaha, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Justin Hefling, 816 Linn Street, Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Abreham Bariso, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Paul Krause, 903 W. 8th Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Use or nontransparent material on vehicle window; $25; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.