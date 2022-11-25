• On the morning of Nov. 2, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a one vehicle roll-over accident just North of Bloomfield on 543 Avenue. Upon investigation, it appeared that Nohely Barrios of Bloomfield, Nebraska was traveling West in her 2001 Nissan Exterra when she lost control of her vehicle while attempting to negotiate a curve to travel North. The vehicle entered the East ditch, re-entered the roadway and then entered the West ditch. The vehicle rolled once and landed on its wheels. Barrios was transported to Avera Yankton by Bloomfield EMS. She was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Seatbelts were not in use. The airbags did not deploy, and the vehicle was totaled. The Bloomfield Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance and Bloomfield Police Department all responded to the accident.
• On Nov. 11, 2022, at approximately 11:40 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of ongoing fraud. The victim reported being contacted over Facebook and the phone to send money for various fictitious reasons. Over the last several months, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to several additional phone and internet scams and hoaxes, specifically aimed at obtaining personal information or financial contributions from the victims. The scams come in a variety of disguises and the email or phone calls can even appear legitimate. Citizens are asked to remain vigilant against these ongoing threats to one’s financial and personal information security. Citizens are asked to question any callers to determine their legitimacy. Please simply delete any spam or phishing emails and hang up and block any unwanted phone calls or Facebook messages. If anyone has any concerns or questions, or has been victimized in some way, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office coordinates investigations with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), who also has information and resources available at https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/ .
• On Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle versus dog accident occurring on Highway 59 east of Creighton. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded and contacted the driver, Alison Laska, 36, of Centerville, South Dakota. Laska reported she was driving her vehicle eastbound on Highway 59 when a small dog ran northbound across the roadway. Laska could not avoid the collision and struck the dog. Laska’s vehicle was disabled due to the collision and was privately towed from the scene. The dog did not survive the collision and was subsequently turned over to its owner from a nearby residence.
• On Nov. 14, 2022, at approximately 8:15 p.m. the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident about 1.5 miles North of Creighton on Highway 13. A South bound gray 2012 Dodge Ram Pickup, driven by Levi Bearinger of Creighton, struck a parked black Toyota 4runner, owned by Josiah Cox also of Creighton. The Toyota had mechanical issues and was pushed off and abandoned on the side of the road. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident occurring on Highway 12 east of Niobrara. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded and contacted the driver, Claris Smith, 26, of Niobrara, Nebraska. Smith still appeared disoriented and lethargic. Based on the accident scene, Smith was driving her vehicle westbound on Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline, off the roadway, and struck the guardrail on the south side of the highway. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor and the accident was likely the result of a medical episode. Smith was transported by Niobrara Rescue to Avera Yankton. The vehicle was disabled due to damages and privately towed from the roadway.
• 11-19-2022 Brice DeCory, 31, Santee — DUI-alcohol/1st Offense; DUI-drugs; Willful Reckless Driving; Possession by Ingestion-THC & Meth (Santee)
• 11-20-2022 Jerrod Wilcox, 37, Bloomfield — Disturbing the Peace
• 11-20-2022 Bryan Kyriss, 59, Tabor, SD — DUS (Santee)
• 11-21-2022 Valerie Denny, 37, Verdigre — Contempt of Court (Knox County Warrant)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.