VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library is excited to welcome the National Park Service on Aug. 8 at 2 p.m.
Join a National Park Ranger at the library’s Kozak Room to learn about what animals call the Missouri River home. The Missouri National Recreational River Service will present pelts from the park’s collection for this educational program. This event is open to all ages.
