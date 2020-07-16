Parents, teachers and student chimed in on a proposed mask mandate at Thursday’s special meeting of the Yankton school board.
In a repeat of Monday’s school board meeting, Yankton School District (YSD) administrators presented many aspects of the YSD proposed reopening plan, but with a great deal more audience participation, including a long discussion on the use of masks at school to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The purpose of this meeting today is really as much to give information to the public, to the students, as to gather information,” Yankton School Board President Sarah Carda told attendees at the Yankton High School Theater. “We most likely will be having another special meeting to discuss things and make decisions prior to (the August) school board meeting, and that is so we can make some definitive decisions a little bit sooner.
“Also, the mask decision — we’ll be talking about that and are assuming that we will be requiring masks for everybody.”
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle reviewed all the ways in which YSD has sought parental input since the pandemic began.
The administration’s proposed plan is to begin with students attending school on site Aug. 24. Parents who are uncomfortable having their children being in the school buildings will have the option to do online learning or packet pickups, but they must be enrolled in the school district according to South Dakota law, he said.
The next step involves lowering the number of students in the building by having half attend on alternate days, but keeping kids and families together on the same rotation. A third option involves closing one or more schools for a period of time.
Also students or teachers may be quarantined, based on local and state health department recommendations.
“One of the things that we have really prided ourselves on in the school district is to be able to communicate with our parents and our community about things that are happening,” Kindle said. “I’ll tell you, that COVID-19 — in the 28 years or so that I’ve been in the district — by far, is one of the most important things that we’ve ever discussed.”
The plan recommends masks for safety, he said.
“Mask, probably the hottest topic in the United States right now, and it’s a very important decision,” Kindle told the attendees, who, for the most part, opted to wear masks to the meeting and to social distance. “We’re going to talk about highly recommending that all of our kids wear masks.”
However, the school board wants feedback from the community and is listening to arguments for and against a mask mandate, he said.
Several audience members spoke in favor of a mask mandate, while none spoke against it.
“I think it’s important that they be mandatory, except for those cases in which there might be a medical reason,” Brian Hunhoff commented. “CDC directors said that, nationwide, the use of face masks in public could bring the spread of COVID-19 to its knees within 4-8 weeks.”
Another attendee brought up the fact that masks make speech difficult to understand for the hard of hearing, and asked whether YSD would stock special clear plastic masks for teachers so all students could understand them.
That type of mask has already been ordered for staff, Kindle said.
“Would there be time that the kids would have the opportunity to slide their masks down?” asked the wife of a surgeon, who finds he needs relief from wearing masks for long periods.
“When kids are out at recess, it would be an opportunity to do something with their masks,” Kindle said. “We would work with kids and try to do those kind of things when we are able to do it safely.”
One parent noted that education on proper mask use and maintenance for all grades would not go amiss.
A Yankton High School teacher said that her husband has compromised lungs and that she worries about bringing COVID-19 home from her job. She said she would feel safer in school if everyone wore a mask.
“I know that it’s a difficult thing for the elementary level, especially young kids, like first graders,” she said. “But I do have a first grader. I told all of my children that they are wearing masks to school, that it’s not optional for them.”
Another mother asked that children in school engage in regular hand washing or sanitizing as well as mask wearing.
There was also the question of who was going to provide all those masks.
“We have included masks on our supply lists,” Kindle said. “We’re going to ask as many parents as can to provide washable masks, so their kids take them home and wash them during the week.”
The YSD order of masks is expected in the next week, he said.
“We will provide two washable masks for every student, and every teacher in the district — along with some face shields for teachers,” Kindle said, and more are being donated.
“What I want you to know is that we think the best option for kids is to be in school, if at all possible, and so, we’re working hard on that.”
Other aspects of the plan include:
• Getting all students logged in and trained on needed software on the first day of school;
• Training teachers on the software before the first day of school;
• Single platform software from Google for all schoolwork;
• Single password access through Class Link;
• Desk shields for elementary-age children and others depending on the situation;
• UV light wands to sanitize Chrome Books and keyboards;
• Disinfectant sprayers for large areas;
• Single direction hallways;
• Online hotspots for quarantined students who need Internet access;
• Hand sanitizer stations at school entrances.
To watch the meeting visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4y2FO2mYRM
