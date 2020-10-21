Yankton Community Library is celebrating Halloween this year with a spooky chalk “obstacle” course on the north and east sidewalks of the library.
The course will be accessible starting on Monday, Oct. 26, and will be maintained throughout the entire last week of October. On Saturday, Oct. 31 (Halloween Day), join the library staff outside on the east sidewalks from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for some kid-friendly activities and of course, treats.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
