PIERRE — With “Veto Day” slated for Monday, area legislators are divided over a bill dealing with cryptocurrency and interstate commerce.
Gov. Kristi Noem has vetoed HB 1193, a nationally-endorsed bill revising the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) regulating finance and trade. Lawmakers return to Pierre for the session’s final day to consider vetoes and other remaining business.
HB 1193 passed easily through both chambers, gaining more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto. The measure passed the House 49-17 and the Senate 24-9.
However, the bill — which has drawn strong feelings on both sides — has received even more attention following Noem’s veto. An override requires 47 House votes and 24 Senate votes, leaving little or no room for any vote changes to make the bill a reality.
The District 18 delegation, representing Yankton County and northwest Clay County, reflects the divided feelings on the legislation.
In the House, Rep. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) served as the prime sponsor of the bill and urged its passage, while Rep. Julie Auch (R-Lesterville) has remained an outspoken opponent and called for Noem to veto the bill.
At a legislative forum this month, Stevens described the UCC revisions as necessary to keep South Dakota in step with the rest of the nation and world.
He said the bill has been well researched, and the UCC changes are needed to meet today’s technology.
“South Dakota is one of 50 states plus Washington D.C. which has adopted the UCC. It’s how all our institutions regulate and do business,” he said.
In its 56-year history, the UCC has been updated other times, with the most recent in 2013, Stevens said. Both technology and transactions have changed greatly in the past decade, he added.
The legislation is further needed because at least two foreign nations have accepted bitcoin as an alternative form of official currency, Stevens said.
“A lot has changed in that regard of how we do banking,” he said. “I have spoken with every one of our bankers in Yankton, and all large banks and small independent banks agree the bill needs to be passed. They’re in favor of it.”
At the forum, Auch spoke at length against the legislation.
“This House bill never should have happened,” she said, noting Stevens sponsored the measure introduced in the House Judiciary Committee in early February.
States are pressured to pass the UCC revisions this year to meet a national deadline of July 1, 2024, Auch added.
Auch said she emailed a Yankton banker about her concerns and opposition to the legislation. “There’s too much language that points to central bank digital currency, controllable records and controllable programs,” she said.
She expressed her fears about what she sees as government overreach and possible control over personal freedom and spending.
In addition, Auch is concerned the legislation could allow the federal government to create a new form of electronic money or currency, unlike debit and credit cards. The issue has also alarmed legislators in other states, she added.
Stevens acknowledged the changes cover 117 pages, but they have been well researched and vetted for more than two years. He said he was disturbed by the opponents’ message.
“The thing that concerns me a little bit is the indication by those against this bill that all the bankers and financial institutions, as well as myself, are tricking people with this bill, that it’s creating a central bank, and that’s not the case.”
Stevens questioned why he would want to hurt himself and others using financial institutions.
In the other chamber, Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) voted for the bill. She chairs the Joint Appropriations Committee, which deals with revenue projections and spending requests.
A nonpartisan national commission worked during the past three years on the changes, with two appointees from each state.
Hunhoff noted South Dakota was represented at the national level by two lawyers who participated in crafting the proposed UCC changes. “I was around here the last time we did changes, and there wasn’t as much debate as on this one,” she said.
With the two South Dakota lawyers recommending adoption, Hunhoff felt the bill was properly crafted and vetted in the state’s best interests.
“I thought it was the right thing to do,” she said.
During Monday’s considerations, a key question becomes whether legislators will change their original floor votes when acting on overriding Noem’s veto.
In the Senate, all five lawmakers from the Yankton region cast “yes” votes for HB 1193. They included District 16 Sen. Jim Bolin (R-Canton), District 17 Sen. Sydney Davis (R-Burbank), Hunhoff, District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) and District 21 Sen. Erin Tobin (R-Winner).
In the House, the 10 members from the Yankton region were split in their floor votes on the measure. The “yes” votes were cast by District 16 Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton), District 17 Reps. Chris Kassin (R-Vermillion) and Bill Shorma (R-Dakota Dunes), Stevens, District 19 Rep. Drew Peterson (R-Salem) and District 21 Rep. Rocky Blare (R-Ideal). The “no” votes were cast by District 16 Rep. Karla Lems (R-Canton), Auch, District 19 Rep. Jessica Bahmuller (R-Alexandria) and District 21 Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland).
OPPOSING SIDES
In a press release, Noem described HB 1193 as “an attack on economic freedom.” She said it would “expressly” exclude cryptocurrencies as money and make it difficult to use it as a form of money.
“By needlessly limiting this freedom, HB 1193 would put South Dakota citizens at a serious disadvantage,” she said.
She labeled the measure as a step toward greater government control.
“By defining ‘money’ in this proposed way, HB 1193 opens the door to the risk that the federal government could easily adopt a Central Bank Digital Currency, which then may become the only viable digital currency,” she said.
The approaching Veto Day has brought stepped-up messages from outside groups on both sides.
The bill represents several years of work by the national Uniform Law Commission, according to South Dakota Bankers Association president Karl Adam.
Adam has strongly supported and defended the bill through social media and with op-ed commentaries to the Press & Dakotan along with other media.
The UCC has provided a legal and commercial framework for 60 years, creating certainty and security for Americans engaged in commercial activity of all sizes and locations, Adam said.
“The South Dakota Bankers Association asked the Legislature to adopt the 2022 amendments which the Uniform Laws Commission proposed, because all states were asked to pass these amendments and, more importantly, we want to maintain our state’s standing as a top place in the US in which to do business,” Adam said. “However, Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed the most recent amendments — HB 1193.”
Adopting the UCC amendments would open up new avenues for South Dakota’s business climate, Adam said.
“Today, few companies in South Dakota accept bitcoin,” he said. “If the amendments pass, that number could grow substantially.”
Noem’s veto has won support from a group of state lawmakers known as the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The group issued a seven-page document offering rebuttals to what they describe “disinformation efforts to mislead our colleagues.”
They released a publication called “Debunking the Spin on the UCC updates,” which they said was designed to set the record straight.
“There is an active effort to override Gov. Noem’s veto of HB 1193, and we are calling on the people to let your voices be heard,” the Freedom Caucus said on its site.
State Rep. Aaron Aylward, the Freedom Caucus chair, said his group will fight the veto override effort.
“We’re not backing down,” he said. “We’re taking a stand to support our governor and her veto of this dangerous legislation.”
However, Adam warned that not adopting the changes could harm South Dakota’s reputable as a favorable business climate.
“HB 1193 provides certainty to cryptocurrency owners by creating an asset category called a ‘controllable electronic record,’” he said. “If we don’t adopt the UCC amendments in our state, South Dakota could be set back in comparison to other states seeking to attract new businesses.”
South Dakota legislators are scheduled to gavel in for “Veto Day” on Monday morning. Each chamber will handle its vetoed bills which, if overridden, will be sent to the other chamber for consideration.
Besides HB 1193, Noem vetoed these other bills:
• HB 1209, allowing hemp manufacturers to have THC content as high as 5% during part of the processing;
• SB 108, allowing underage students to consume alcohol as part of a school course;
• SB 129, providing educators the same level of legal protections as law enforcement and first responders against violent crimes.
