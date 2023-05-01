The Yankton Area Concert Association will host its final performance for the 2022-2023 season at 7:30 p.m. May 5, at the Summit Center in Yankton High School.
The featured concert showcases a Minneapolis-based sextet of brass, keyboard, percussion, guitars and electronic instruments aptly named Copper Street Brass.
The talented musicians will mix the various sounds for an entertaining evening of music. Selections include “Suite from Carmen,” “Saturday in the Park” and tributes to Led Zeppelin with “Kashmir” and “Stairway to Heaven.”
YACA members are invited to pull their membership cards out one last time for the year and join the brass ensemble for a lively night. For more information, contact Vi at 605-665-3596 or Kristy at 605-665-2263. Memberships for the 2023-2024 season will be available also on May 5 at the door.
