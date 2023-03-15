Hungry To Help Others: Menno, Scotland Compete In Food Drive

The Menno and Scotland schools are competing this month in a food collection contest, but there are no losers in the effort.
Ultimately, the winners are the community members who are fighting hunger. The schools’ collection will go toward food pantries for their respective towns.
The neighboring schools are participating in the “Harvest For Hunger” campaign sponsored by the CHS Farmers Alliance organization. The students will take food donations through the end of the month.
This marks the third year of the contest, with Menno winning both previous years. The winning school is the one collecting the most donations, measured in pounds.
“Along with bragging rights, the winner gets to keep a traveling trophy for the year that is engraved with both our mascots,” said Scotland K-12 school counselor Stephanie Fritz.
However, the trophy remains secondary to the students’ desire to help those struggling to afford basic necessities. Food insecurity, already an issue in rural areas, has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising food prices and the brutal winter bringing higher fuel bills and more difficulty getting groceries.
In turn, many families cannot afford nutritious food, or they go without eating altogether. Some communities no longer have a grocery store, creating additional problems for those without reliable transportation or who cannot otherwise travel because of age, health or other factors.
The impact affects all people in their health and development. At the school level, hungry students experience more difficulty with learning and concentration.
While competing in the food drive, the Menno and Scotland schools have formed a joint effort for school activities, according to Menno K-12 school counselor Trishia Fischer. The current competition naturally grew out of that shared relationship, she said.
“CHS contacted me and asked if we would be willing to help donate food to local food pantries, and they had said, ‘We’re asking Scotland to do it, as well,’” she said.
“I suggested we make it a friendly competition between the schools, and (the marketing director) from CHS suggested a traveling trophy. We co-op with Scotland for some sports, so I thought this would be fun to do together.”
Fritz agreed that the friendly rivalry adds to an already great cause.
“It’s a friendly competition between our schools to see who can raise the most nonperishable food and supplies to donate to their local food pantry,” she said.
Both schools open up the effort to their entire student body, from pre-kindergarten through high school, as well as teachers and staff.
At Menno, the student council provides the leadership on the food drive, Fischer said.
“The Menno Student Council advisor makes our posters we use to advertise in the school and online. People drop off food and hygiene products and/or monetary donations, as well,” she said.
“The Student Council students help me move the food to the coaches’ office to weigh the food and then load it in my vehicle so that I can deliver it to Bethany Food Pantry in Freeman. This is Menno’s local food pantry.”
At Scotland, the drive takes all donations but includes some targeted items, Fritz said.
“During the month of March, all students and staff are invited to bring in nonperishables like canned soup, peanut butter, canned fruits, shampoo and other food and supplies,” she said.
“At Scotland, we have two drop-off points in the school where students can bring items until March 31. At the conclusion of the donation period, both schools will weigh their total donations. Whichever school collected the most in pounds is declared the winner.”
In the end, both communities have benefited from the joint effort, Fritz said.
“We have been participating in the competition since 2021,” she said. “Based on the number of pounds raised, both Scotland and Menno’s local food pantries will receive a monetary donation from CHS as well.”
Both schools’ students have expressed an excitement about helping their communities fight hunger, their advisors said.
The Menno collection has begun to gather momentum, and Fischer anticipates her school’s momentum will pick up steam as the deadline draws near.
“We’re just starting to see a response since we just put out our posters this week,” she said.
At Scotland, Fritz sees her students responding to local hunger.
“So far, our students have enjoyed contributing to the food pantry, and we’ve been able to target some high-needs items in our community,” she said.
“At the end of the donation period, all items collected at SHS are brought to the Scotland Area Food Pantry to be distributed to community members in need.”
In addition to the current drive, the Menno school has sought ways of addressing food insecurity among its own students, Fisher said.
“When I started working at Menno, I put into place Sack Packs. This is a sack of food for the weekend. The sacks go home with students (whose) parents have signed them up for the program,” she said.
“This program is run through Bethany Food Pantry in Freeman, so we thought this (food collection contest) was a great way to give back to the food pantry that helps us.”
While collecting food for others, the collection effort has impacted the students themselves, Fritz said.
“I believe this competition has taught our students the value of supporting their community and helping out those who may be struggling with difficult circumstances,” she said.
The Scotland and Menno schools may provide an example for other districts and communities, Fritz said. She would like to see them join the Harvest for Hunger effort.
“I believe that CHS also does this program with other schools, but I hope it’s something that continues to spread to other communities, as well,” she said.
