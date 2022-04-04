The collective giving organization 100 Women of Yankton is holding its ninth membership distribution meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Elks Club, 504 W 27th Street in Yankton.
The event will consist of five-minute presentations by five randomly selected organizations, as well as an update from the Yankton Morning Optimists, the recipient of the November 2021 distribution.
The five selected organizations that will present are: Khrista’s Kloset Foundation, Yankton Area Ice Association, Yankton Area Arts Association, Friends of Sertoma, and Yankton Youth Soccer Association.
To date, the 100 Women of Yankton organization has distributed $126,050 to Yankton County organizations. The amount that will be distributed is based on the total membership numbers of individuals and teams.
Anyone interested in joining the organization can do so before the event by submitting a membership commitment form found at www.100womenofyankton.org/become-a-member/ or by emailing info@100womenofyankton.org.
