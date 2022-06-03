From P&D Staff Reports
Native activist, filmmaker Pearl Daniel-Means, the widow of Russel Means, died May 28 at 62, according to a report earlier this week.
Daniel-Means is best known as a co-producer of the film “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock,” with Shannon Kring and Sophia Ehrnrooth. The film documents a group of indigenous women who risked their lives to stop the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016-2017 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
Means was a famed Oglala Lakota activist, actor, musician and writer, who died in 2012. He was well known for his affiliation with the American Indian Movement (AIM).
A May 31 post on the “End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock” Facebook page announced Daniel-Means’ death, noting that she was born into the Ashiihi (Salt) Clan of the Navajo Nation and was known the world over as a speaker on Indigenous and environmental issues, and human rights.
“Her Lakota name, Iyoyanbya Izanzan Win, translates loosely to ‘Bright Light,’” according to the post. “Her name could not be more fitting.”
The cause of death has not been released.
