Freeman Man Identified As Turner County Crash Victim

HURLEY — A Freeman man has been identified as the person who died Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Hurley.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country was westbound on 280th Ave. and failed to stop at the stop sign located at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 19 and 280th Ave. at 7:34 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle collided with a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country which was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19.
Dennis Schrock, the 71-year-old driver of the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michelle Sorlien of Menno was the 43-year-old passenger in the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country vehicle. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Dennis White, 47, of Irene was the driver of that vehicle. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital.
All those involved were wearing seat belts.
South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
