Not sure what to do with your yard clippings and food scraps? The Yankton Seed Library is discussing home composting at this month’s class.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Master Gardeners Mary Milroy and Karen Weisler will cover the ins and outs of home composting. Classes are free and open to the public. Participants can join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277.
