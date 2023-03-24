WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, which puts the artwork of South Dakota students in the U.S. Capitol building. The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting entries on behalf of Rep. Johnson’s office.

The contest is open to all South Dakota high school students. The first-place winning entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol for one year. The second-place winning entry will be displayed in Johnson’s Washington, D.C., office for one year.

