From P&D Staff Reports
SIOUX FALLS — A 41-year-old Yankton man was found guilty of possession of child pornography, as a result of a federal jury trial held Tuesday in Sioux Falls. The verdict was returned Wednesday.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes, Carter was in jail in January 2021 when he called his father and directed him to retrieve some property that Carter had hidden above the ceiling tile in his bathroom. An officer listening to the jail call went to Carter’s residence and found a computer hard drive above the ceiling tile. Forensic examination of the hard drive revealed 60 video files containing child pornography.
Matthew Carter was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 4, 2021.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, life of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
This case was investigated the Yankton Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.
A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. The defendant was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
