100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 24, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 24, 1947
• Christmas Day will be celebrated in an entirely different manner this year by Miss Inger Sorensen, 22, of Copenhagen, Denmark. Miss Sorensen, who arrived in this country on November 1, is at present making the acquaintance of her aunts, Mrs. T.A. Foss and Mrs. Fred Bramsen of this city.
• While many families gather tonight to enjoy Christmas Eve and all its festivities, there will be over 200 persons confined to Sacred Heart hospital, spending these joyous hours away from their loved ones. But the sick ones are in for a pleasant surprise being arranged by the Sisters and nurses of the hospital. In the serene of the night, there will appear at each and every door a wee tiny angel and two little helpers, bringing packages of joy and Christmas cheer to all who lie a-bed.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, December 24, 1972
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 24, 1997
• Todd Schlimgen hit a 3-pointer with one second left in overtime as the Scotland Highlanders beat the Beresford Watchdogs 68-65 in boy’s basketball action Tuesday.
• Officials from the city and United States Postal Service agree more progress was made on siting a new postal facility in Yankton during a Tuesday morning telephone-conference call. Last Monday, Yankton officials traveled to Sioux Falls to present their proposal to locate the new building at the corner of Fourth and Second Streets in east Yankton. That site was turned down by USPS for various reasons.
