The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many communities across the country and around the world to improvise when it comes to public safety solutions.
The City of Yankton is no exception as evidenced by the City Commission’s unanimous approval of an agreement between the city and Bon Homme County regarding the booking and processing of arrests made by the City of Yankton during the board’s regular Monday night meeting.
In a brief explanation of the scenario the city has been facing, City Attorney Ross Den Herder said that court-imposed reductions in jail capacity has meant an inability to hold some inmates after they are arrested.
“In South Dakota, in places like Yankton, the county jail is run by the sheriff pursuant to policies adopted by the County Commission,” Den Herder said. “The city has no control over the circumstances in which the county will accept into its jail prisoners from the Yankton Police Department. There have been times, based on COVID restrictions, that the jail has determined that it is full, leaving the city in a position where we have no choice but to release a prisoner.”
The Yankton-Bon Homme County agreement was the subject of a work session ahead of the regular meeting Monday during which Den Herder said the First Circuit Court ruled earlier this year on reduced capacities for the jails.
“In the court’s most recent order entered on July 2, the court ruled that prisoners who are arrested for felonies would be booked into the jail and the jail would release anybody that had been arrested for what we call a Class 4, 5 or 6 felony,” he said. “It’s your lesser felonies. … The problem that that left our officers with, particularly over the summer months, was what to do with those individuals who weren’t committing felonies, but still, for various reasons, needed to be removed from a situation and essentially needed to be arrested.”
He added that this was having an adverse effect on the Yankton Police Department itself.
“We asked the officers at the YPD to provide the sergeants and the chief with good examples of the problems that they’ve been having,” he said. “It’s been bad enough that it’s been affecting morale within the department.”
Under the agreement, prisoners that can’t be housed at the Yankton County Jail can be held at the jail in Bon Homme County (Tyndall) at a cost of $70 per prisoner per day. Den Herder said that the fees are anticipated by statute to be paid by Yankton County unless the court rules they must be paid by the city. The same would be true of transportation costs.
The agreement will now go before the Bon Homme County Commission during its next meeting Tuesday.
During the city manager’s report at the beginning of the regular meeting, City Manager Amy Leon also touched on the city’s position on Halloween — or rather, its lack of a position — and the COVID pandemic.
“I have not taken a position on Halloween or trick-or-treating,” she said. “I would suggest the city not do that either.”
She noted that she’s received several questions from residents about whether the city would take a stance one way or the other on Halloween activities in the middle of a pandemic that has been worsening in South Dakota of late.
“We can trust our citizens enough to know if that’s something that they want to participate in,” she said. “There is some guidance (from) the CDC regarding holiday events in the fall — not just Halloween. … (People) can read that and decide what they want to do, but I’m not recommending that you all take any position either way.”
Leon said the Parks & Recreation Department is currently in the process of putting together a pandemic-safe Halloween activity, but did not have further details Monday night.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Approved a $633,919 contract for bank and trail restoration along Marne Creek;
• Held first hearings for two rezoning projects;
• Designated towing agents for the city.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.