Man Pleads Not Guilty To Making Threats On Judge

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man charged with threatening to kill a circuit judge has pleaded not guilty to eight counts related to the incident and has denied being a habitual offender.
Chaske Rockboy, 39, appeared this week at the Charles Mix County courthouse for his arraignment.
He has been charged in connection with a Dec. 2 incident in which he allegedly threatened to kill Judge Bruce Anderson of Wagner and encouraged others to take action against the judge.
According to court documents, Rockboy posted a Facebook video in which he threatened Anderson’s life and used a number of allegations and expletives against the judge. Authorities located Rockboy in Lake Andes, where he resisted arrest and possessed an illegal drug.
Rockboy has entered not guilty pleas to the following:
• two counts of threatening a judicial officer, a Class 5 felony;
• two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II, a Class 5 felony;
• two counts of resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor;
• one count of possession of two ounces or marijuana or less, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor;
In South Dakota, a Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,000 fine, while a Class 2 misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of 30 days imprisonment and up to $500 in fines.
In addition, Rockboy has denied that he is a habitual offender with previous felony convictions. The habitual offender status could intensify his sentence if convicted in the future.
The court has filed information that Rockboy was convicted of two previous felonies, in May 2004 for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and in May 2017 for domestic abuse, aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury.
Two changes have occurred in connection with the current case involving the alleged death threat against Anderson.
All First Circuit judges, serving the southeast quarter of the state, have recused themselves from hearing the case. As a result, Second Circuit Judge Jon Sogn has been assigned to preside over Rockboy’s proceedings.
Robin Houwman, the presiding judge for the Second Circuit (the Sioux Falls area), appointed Sogn under an agreement between the First and Second circuits.
In addition, defense attorney Melissa Fiksdal of the Jeff Larson Law Firm in Sioux Falls withdrew Thursday from serving as Rockboy’s counsel in the Charles Mix County proceedings.
In this week’s hearing, Sogn agreed to the defense’s request for reduced bond. The state had requested that the $50,000 bond stay in place, while the defense sought a personal recognizance bond or a lowering of the bond.
Sogn lowered the bond to $10,000 and included conditions that Rockboy have no contact with Anderson. In addition, Rockboy must comply with the 24/7 program using a SCRAM bracelet, personal breath test twice daily and a urinalysis test on Tuesdays and Fridays. Also, Rockboy is not allowed to possess weapons or consume alcohol, and he must comply with his parole.
In a separate court matter in Charles Mix County, Rockboy has denied he violated his suspended sentence for domestic abuse earlier this year.
As that case moves through the courts, Rockboy faces new charges that could result in revoking his suspended sentence earlier this year.
He previously appeared in Charles Mix County on a charge that he violated his suspended sentence for an April conviction where he pleaded guilty of simple assault–domestic abuse.
For the April conviction, he was sentenced to 360 days in county jail. The court credited him with 67 days served and suspended the remaining 293 days of jail based on a number of conditions.
The court suspended the 293 days of jail time on several conditions. Those included that he shall have no like offenses and will not consume alcohol or drugs for 360 days.
As for additional conditions, he was ordered to begin a domestic abuse intervention program in Mitchell by a certified counselor and follow the counselor’s recommendations. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim unless recommended by the domestic abuse intervention counselor.
Also, he was ordered to begin individual counseling immediately through the Indian Health Service.
If he failed to complete any conditions of the sentence, the court could direct that a bench warrant be issued for his arrest.
The state has moved to revoke the suspended sentence from the April conviction.
According to court documents, the state alleges that Rockboy violated the court’s terms and conditions with new charges arising from a Nov. 15, 2021, traffic accident.
The collision involved a Wagner ambulance driven by Kristina Ymker, running into the back of a pickup driven by Rockboy in the area of S.D. Highway 46 and 390th Ave. The ambulance was carrying a passenger at the time, but the crew reported no injuries.
Charles Mix County Deputy Sheriff Tanner Novak was dispatched to the scene and filed the report.
According to Novak’s report, Rockboy failed to give immediate notice of the accident to the nearest available law enforcement officer who has jurisdiction. In addition, Rockboy intentionally obstructed Novak’s investigation by refusing to cooperate with questioning, not complying with Novak’s order to step out of the vehicle and also refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test (PBT), the deputy reported.
As a result, Rockboy has been charged with obstructing a law-enforcement officer, careless driving, failure to report an accident and a seatbelt violation.
Ymker was cited for careless driving and no seatbelt after she admitted she looked away from the roadway and was unaware that the vehicle in front of her had slowed.
Charles Mix County Deputy State’s Attorney Craig Parkhurst filed the petition, asking the court to require Rockboy’s appearance and show cause why the sentence for his simple assault-domestic abuse conviction shouldn’t be imposed.
The date of Rockboy’s next court appearance was not available Thursday.
