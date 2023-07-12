100 Years Ago
Friday, July 13, 1923
• Reading of the Missouri River gauge here this morning was impossible, because of the very good reason that part of the gauge was missing. It had been damaged by the ice some months ago and has since been wobbly. As near as could be ascertained, however, the stream stood at about 7 feet this morning, or a drop of about half a foot. The gauge is government property and was fastened to the second pier of the bridge.
• There will be a hundred youngsters of assorted ages swimming in the Jim river at Cedar Bluff tonight when the first “evening playground” session is held here under the supervision of Playground Director Oscar F. Gennrich.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 13, 1948
• Yankton friends of Ursal Snapp, former resident here, who is now a professional boxer known as Jack (Ginger) Snapp, will be interested in hearing of the latest development in the young fighter’s career. Jack (Doc) Kearns, the fight manager who guided Jack Dempsey’s boxing career, has offered $20,000 for the contract of Snapp.
• Charlie Cook, former Yankton High School athlete and present Yankton College Greyhound ace, was crowned city tennis champ by virtue of his victory over Harry Speece on the college courts Saturday.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 13, 1973
• South Dakota newspapers have been told they can’t separate male and female help wanted advertisements. The director of the State Human Rights Commission, Mary Lynn Myers, says the law prohibits employment discrimination based on sex. Mrs. Myers says the commission is asking newspaper publishers and editors to take immediate action to make their advertising classifications non-discriminatory. She says the commission hopes for voluntary cooperation from newspapers and their advertisers.
• A park tour program was enjoyed by members of the town and country garden club along with guests from the garden clubs of Irene, Vermillion, Wakonda and the Centerville Country Garden club July 5. Thirty visitors met with six of the local club members for a tour of Riverside Park, Memorial Park, Morgen Park and West-side Park, along with Yard of the Month gardens and other gardens in Yankton. The morning tour was conducted by Mrs. Walter F. Grimm, program chairman of the Yankton Club.
25 Years Ago
Monday, July 13, 1998
• Gayville was the setting for the annual Hay Days celebration this past weekend. The three-day festival offered a parade, games and music as part of its festivities. The El Riad Fife and Drum group made an appearance in the parade. The group, dressed in colonial garb, entertained the crowd with tunes from the colonial period.
• Yankton City commissioners will get a head start on the fiscal year 1999 budget tonight when they hold a 90-minute budget workshop prior to their regular meeting. City Manager Eric Swanson said the commission will meet to discuss current fiscal year 98 revenues, current fiscal year 98 budget expenditures and the proposed 1999 budget.
