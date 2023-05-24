The Yankton Community Library will host a visit from this year’s “One Book South Dakota” author Diane Wilson at noon on Tuesday, June 6. Participants can attend in person at the library or virtually from the comfort of their homes. For the virtual option, you can join us at: https://meet.goto.com/606103477.
This event is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
A limited number of copies of Wilson’s “The Seed Keeper” will be available for checkout at the Yankton Community Library and through the Libby app, with a discussion held at a later date in the library. Vermillion’s independent bookstore, Outside of a Dog, will have copies of the book available for sale at the event.
“The Seed Keeper” follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, gaining strength in the knowledge that they descend from women with souls of iron, women who have protected their families, their traditions, and a precious cache of seeds through generations of hardship and loss. According to Wilson, “The Seed Keeper” is a true story of Dakota women during the 1862 Dakota War, who were removed from the state and were worried about feeding their families, so they sewed their seeds into the hems of their skirts and hid them in their pockets.
