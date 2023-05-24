The Yankton Community Library will host a visit from this year’s “One Book South Dakota” author Diane Wilson at noon on Tuesday, June 6. Participants can attend in person at the library or virtually from the comfort of their homes. For the virtual option, you can join us at: https://meet.goto.com/606103477.

This event is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

