SCOTLAND — Voters in the Scotland school district will head to the polls Tuesday to elect two school board members.
The three candidates for the two open seats are Jason Bietz, Michelle Behl Hlavac and Brandon Fischer. The top two finishers win three-year terms.
Bietz and Hlavac are incumbents, while Fischer is a challenger.
Registered voters in Bon Homme County will cast their ballots at the Scotland school gym lobby, while Hutchinson County voters will go to Pep’s Pub in Kaylor and Yankton County voters will cast ballots at the Lesterville Fire Hall.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
