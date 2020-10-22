James Dean will be providing background music for shoppers at Market at the Meridian in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. this Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
This is almost the last chance to purchase things from local growers at the Market. Produce is abundant.
Photographs and hand-painted signs and cards are also at the Market.
The vendors will risk the freezing temperatures to offer goods to the customers who come to buy their supplies. Dress for the cold on Saturday.
Only two more Saturdays left before the Market closes until next May. Next Saturday, Oct. 31, is Halloween and the last day the Market will be open. A special event is being held at participating shops in the Meridian District between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for Trick or Treaters. The Market will remain open until 1 p.m.to participate in that, along with the Yankton Area Literacy Council Board Members who will give away books as treats.
Dedicated to providing food and crafts from the local area, Market at the Meridian is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.