The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, is offering a series of meditation classes the second Monday of the month. The classes will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. and will last about one hour. The classes are open to all experience levels and no pre-registration is required. Cameras and microphones will remain off for all but the presenter during the meditation.
The next Meditation Monday is scheduled for Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. Yankton Area Meditation Group leader Jim Pearson will guide the class through a series of exercises that will relax your body and quiet your mind. There will be time for a question-and-answer session after the class.
The classes will be held on the GoToMeeting platform. To participate, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/332434973. This link can also be found on Yankton Community Library’s Facebook page or on the Yankton Community Library website, www.library.cityofyankton.org, if you click on the link for Virtual Library Programs and Special Activities.
The following meditation class will be held Monday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
