• A report was received at 11:28 a.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on E. Fifth St.
• A report was received at 11:06 a.m. Saturday of a domestic violence incident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 8:50 a.m. Saturday of potential child neglect on Broadway Ave. A child was left in a vehicle.
• A report was received at 7:36 a.m. Saturday of a theft on Elm St.
• A report was received at 2:11 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. Third St.
• A report was received at 7:06 p.m. Friday of a possible vehicle break-in on W. Eighth St. A wallet was reportedly taken out of the vehicle.
• A report was received at 7:01 p.m. Friday of a juvenile allegedly being chased by an adult in a black truck on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 5:13 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:04 p.m. Friday of a threat of harm or violence on Green St.
• A report was received at 2:52 p.m. Friday of vandalism to church benches on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 11:18 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:57 a.m. Sunday of a fight on E. Third St.
• A report was received at 11:17 p.m. Saturday of a fight on E. Third St.
• A report was received at 3:45 p.m. Saturday of a fight on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:19 p.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:11 p.m. Saturday of alleged fraud on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:34 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 9:04 p.m. Sunday of a death on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:53 p.m. Sunday after fireworks being discharged near Applewood Drive;
• A report was received at 8:11 p.m. Sunday of a possible domestic-violence incident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:27 p.m. Sunday that armed individuals were trying to break into an apartment on E. Third St.
• A report was received at 4:11 p.m. Sunday of a license plate of a vehicle being spray-painted.
