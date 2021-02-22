100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 23, 1921
• Yankton and Sioux Falls colleges are the only ones in the state that have twice won the annual state oratorical contest, and if either of them wins again will be entitled to the permanent possession of the silver cup.
• Yankton high school gave the fast Gayville basketball quintet its first defeat of the season last night on the floor at Volin before a huge crowd of spectators, winning by a score of 19 to 14 in a game that was fast and thrilling from start to finish.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 23, 1946
• Ice-clogged storm sewers resulting in miniature lakes on some of Yankton’s streets recently have brought many protests to the city street department from irate citizens, officials of the department report. In a statement today, the department explained that ordinarily the ice is cleared out by pouring chloride into the sewer catch-basins, but that this could not be done this year because of inability to get the chemical.
• The Commercial club in Springfield is at work on a solution of the housing problem which faces Springfield at this time and the housing committee hopes to have a partial answer for the situation in the near future. They are making an attempt to get some of the federal government housing units for married war veterans.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 23, 1971
• One of the most popular vocal groups presently touring the American campus circuit will appear on the Southern State College stage, Mar. 3, announced student body president David Lorenz of Avon. Extremely popular with the college set is the way Lorenz described the comedy team, The Ace Trucking Company.
• Police Officer Jerry Jennings told the Yankton Rotary Club at its Monday noon luncheon meeting in the Hotel Charles Gurney that 100,000 Americans lead totally unproductive lives because of their addiction to drugs. Chief of Police James Simms said there is a drug problem here, and samples of marijuana, LSD and “Speed” have been found in Yankton recently.
25 Years Ago
Friday, February 23, 1996
• A pre-warmup game of tag may have been the most strenuous workout the Yankton Gazelles received as they cruised to a 15-8, 15-2 first round victory over Spearfish in the State AA Volleyball tournament Thursday at the Sioux Falls Arena.
• Hartington Public School teacher Alicia Cornemann was recently honored as one of the state’s best foreign language teachers. Cornemann teaches English and Spanish at HPS.
