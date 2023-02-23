LINCOLN Neb. — Registration is open for the Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum (NANF) to be held May 23-24 at the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The event sponsored by the Advanced Nuclear Coalition, is a 1½-day event that will provide an opportunity for members of the public, businesses, and the electric industry in Nebraska to learn more about the advancements in nuclear electric generation. The Forum focus is education. Industry representatives will discuss advanced technologies including small modular reactors, and micro reactors as well as advancements in fuel cycle management and nuclear energy opportunities.
The program will kick off with comments from Gov. Jim Pillen and will include representatives from leading nuclear businesses including, Terra Power, NuScale, Orano, CAMECO, X-Energy, Westinghouse and more. Presenters from the Department of Energy, Nuclear Energy Institute, Idaho National Labs, and the Electric Power Research Institute will also contribute to this educational Forum.
Commissioner Wright from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) will join in to discuss the complexities of the approval process for nuclear generation as well as potential changes in the future.
Immediately following adjournment of the conference at noon on Wednesday, May 24, Nebraska Public Power District will provide the opportunity for a limited number of Forum registrants to tour Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, Nebraska. Spots will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Transportation is provided.
Early registration is now open through Feb. 28. There is a fee to attend, with the fee rising after that date. Registration includes attendance at all sessions, lunch on May 23, and evening receptions on May 22-23.
