LINCOLN Neb. — Registration is open for the Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum (NANF) to be held May 23-24 at the Embassy Suites, 1040 P St in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The event sponsored by the Advanced Nuclear Coalition, is a 1½-day event that will provide an opportunity for members of the public, businesses, and the electric industry in Nebraska to learn more about the advancements in nuclear electric generation. The Forum focus is education. Industry representatives will discuss advanced technologies including small modular reactors, and micro reactors as well as advancements in fuel cycle management and nuclear energy opportunities.

