Winter Storms Sow More Chaos Across Northern US
Buy Now

A resident along Yankton’s Summit Street uses a snow blower to clear out a driveway following a snowstorm that left 6.5 inches of snow in Yankton. While storm totals fell below early projections, it did cause icing and visibility issues, with several area schools postponing classes for the day. Temperatures barely got above 0 in Yankton Thursday, with wind chills running in the -20 range. More cold weather is expected today (Friday).

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Winter storms sowed more chaos across the U.S. on Thursday, shutting down much of Portland, Oregon, with almost a foot of snow and paralyzing travel from parts of the Pacific Coast all the way to the northern Plains.

The nearly 11 inches that fell in Portland amounted to the second snowiest day in the city’s history. It took drivers by surprise, stalling traffic during the Wednesday evening rush hour and trapping motorists on freeways for hours.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.