The Market at the Meridian welcomes back James Dean this Saturday to serenade shoppers as they find the items they want: beets, asparagus, lettuce, green onions, onions, summer squash, zucchini, kohlrabi, radishes and more from 9 a.m.-noon at Second St. and Douglas Ave., Yankton.
As customers wander among the various vendors to find that perfect gift for someone or for themselves, they can stop at the League of Women Voters booth to find out what is happening in South Dakota. Redistricting is an important item now.
The Farmers Market has long been a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover the beautiful Downtown District and businesses, to purchase direct from the farmer, and to find art and specialty products. Vendors may vary weekly, but most are there every Saturday morning.
