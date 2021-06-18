VERMILLION — The Friends of the W. H. Over Museum in Vermillion will host a Grand Re-Opening Sunday, June 27, at 12:30 p.m. After being closed for several months, due to COVID-19 concerns, the public opening will include events for children and new exhibits.
Larry Bradley, president of the Friends of W.H. Over Museum, said, “This has been a challenging year for both volunteers and staff. I’m proud of how much work we were able to accomplish in spite of the pandemic. In particular, the several month long creation of a new exhibit that features remnants of the historical 1880’s Thompson House, recently removed from Main Street Vermillion, promises to be one of our best exhibits; it features items salvaged and recreated by volunteers and includes reconstruction of a remarkable fireplace, pocket doors, a stunning beveled glass window and more.”
This will be the first time the public will have seen the new historic exhibit.
“It is very exciting to now be in a position of hosting the public after so many months of having our doors essentially closed. We have a long history of annual events that had to be placed on hold, but now we look forward to renewing our schedule. We especially have missed the children who truly enjoy the events we planned for them,” said Maxine Johnson, board member and event chair for the museum. “The Grand Re-Opening will feature a sampling of events offered over the years that could include watermelon carving, a candy hunt, a pinata or other surprises. Rhubarb will still be in season so guests may have an opportunity to take home a taste of good jam. Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite rhubarb recipe and or creations.”
The museum has a long history of including rhubarb in public programs with such events like Rhubarb Days.
The planned opening on June 27 will also feature a special solar camera project activity for children aged 10 and above. Participants for this activity are limited to 10 and preregistration is required by calling the museum at 605-659-6151 or by emailing whover@usd.edu. The activity will be conducted by board member and donor Lynn Mueller who has contributed a very large collection of cameras to the museum, many of which are part of an ongoing and extensive exhibit. Visitors will want to view the collection as it is one of the largest and most unique in the country.
According to Bradley and Johnson, the W. H. Over Museum lost two of its stellar supporters in recent months. Allen Johnson and Mayor Jack Powell have both passed away and will be honored and celebrated at the June 27 event.
The doors will be open at 12:30 p.m. The free public event is expected to extend until approximately 3:30 p.m.
