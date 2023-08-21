Summit Carbon Solutions would build its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline farther away from North Dakota’s capital city, according to a new route that is meant to assuage commissioners who denied the company a permit this month.

The state is an important part of Summit’s project, which would transport captured carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants in five states to North Dakota for underground sequestration. It includes more than 2,000 miles of pipe. The North Dakota permit denial prompted opponents in Iowa to call for a hold on the Iowa Utilities Board’s permit proceedings.

Larry Skow

Simple solution to this CO2 problem. 1. Drill well at plant site and inject it right there. 2. One could shut all these ethanol/biofuel plants down. Save the corn and food stock for people. I. E. See n read about rice shortage. 2 problems solved right there folks.

