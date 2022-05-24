Bloomfield Mayor Dies, City To Fill Vacancies

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield community is mourning the loss of its mayor.
Phil Schroeder, 53, died May 18 at his residence, according to his obituary.
Bloomfield City Administrator Colette Panning said the Knox County town of about 920 residents is dealing with Schroeder’s death. He was more than just “Mayor Phil,” she said.
“This is going to be a major loss for our town,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “Phil gave so much to our community. He was involved in so many groups of the town.”
Schroeder stepped in wherever he could assist someone, Panning said.
“He was always available to help the town with whatever it needed,” she said. “Farm equipment or just a helping hand, you could count on him being there to help. He always had our town’s best interest at heart.”
Nebraska state statute dictates the filling of the mayor and other council vacancies, Panning said.
With Schroeder’s passing, the mayor position will be filled by the council president, Panning said. The acting mayor will accept names to fill the council opening. These will be temporary positions until the November election.
“Brad Eckmann, council president, will take over at the June meeting as mayor,” the city administrator said. “Then he will nominate someone at our July meeting, and the council members will vote to fill the position of council member (currently held by Eckmann).”
Besides Eckmann, other council members are Scott Ober, Steve Barney and Ray Lush.
Schroeder had served on the council since 2010 and was completing his current four-year term.
A new mayor is guaranteed in the November election as Schroeder decided not to run again for office, Panning said.
“Phil had decided three terms was enough,” the city administrator said. “We will be looking at a new mayor and council members. We have (five) residents running for mayor and council members.”
Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said candidates have filed for the November election to fill vacancies which already existed. They are running for four-year terms.
The two mayor candidates are Eckmann and Bryan J. Young.
Also, three candidates have filed for two at-large council positions. The field includes Leslie Jessen, Keith A. Koertje and Allen C. Jeannoutot. None of the candidates are incumbents on the council.
Current council member Lush’s term expires in December 2022, but he did not file for re-election.
Schroeder was a lifelong Bloomfield resident, growing up on the family farm just north of town. He graduated from Bloomfield Community Schools and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After college, he farmed with his father and brother.
Besides serving in city government, Schroeder was involved with the Nebraska and Knox County Cattlemen and Good Samaritan Society Care Center Board.
Memorial services for Schroeder will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
