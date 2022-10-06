PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Revenue reminds landowners that applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by Oct. 14, 2022.
Eligible riparian buffer strips can receive a reduction in the assessed value for property tax purposes. Only land within 120 feet of a listed lake, river or stream may be classified as a riparian buffer strip and grazing is prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.
Landowners approved for the riparian buffer strip program may receive an increased reduction in property value. In addition, there is no longer an annual application. Once approved, the new assessed value of the eligible property will be approved for 10 years or until the property changes use. Lastly, land impacted by center pivot irrigation can now be harvested or mowed starting June 25.
Applications must be submitted to the director of equalization in the county where the property is located. To learn more about the property tax incentive or access the application, visit https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/#buffer. We would like to remind landowners that to be eligible for the 2023 assessment for taxes payable in 2024, applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by Oct. 14, 2022.
