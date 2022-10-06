PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Revenue reminds landowners that applications for the riparian buffer strip property tax incentive must be submitted by Oct. 14, 2022.

Eligible riparian buffer strips can receive a reduction in the assessed value for property tax purposes. Only land within 120 feet of a listed lake, river or stream may be classified as a riparian buffer strip and grazing is prohibited from May 1 through Sept. 30.

