Empanadas, kolaches, sushi, kuchen, tamales, butter chicken … Sound like a great night at an international buffet?
That’s exactly what Yankton celebrated Saturday night at The Center as nearly 100 people turned out for the Connecting Culture’s Welcoming Week celebration.
The event, meant to not only welcome newcomers to town but also to bring community together to appreciate differences in cultures, was a literal smorgasbord of ethnic deliciousness. The various foods offered at the event included cuisine from the United States, Mexico, the Czech Republic, Japan, Cuba, India and Argentina. During the evening’s events, guests were also treated to the crooning of Cuban singer Jorge Mena.
Rita Nelson, who is the workforce director at Yankton Thrive and has been integral to the formation of Connecting Cultures, was pleased with the turnout and camaraderie shared by those in attendance.
“Yankton has always been a welcoming community,” she said. “This is our fifth annual Welcoming Week celebration, and it has turned out very well. The food is awesome.”
Erica Aguilar, who has been a volunteer with Connecting Cultures since 2019, said people often overlook the importance of having fun when exploring new cultures.
“Cultures come alive with festivals, entertainment and food,” she said. “I was born in California but raised in Mexico, and we have always believed that one’s culture is meant to be celebrated.”
When Aguilar and her family moved to Yankton in 2015, she said it was a daunting task to get plugged into all the necessary resources such as health care, banking, social services, etc. She said it makes it even more difficult for those who are English language learners.
That’s one of the reasons she became involved with Connecting Cultures.
“What I’ve found is that there are people out there willing to help, it’s getting connected with the right resources,” she explained. “I discovered that I really enjoy helping people find those resources and, of course, you become friends with some of those people you are helping along the way. It’s really just about helping each other when we need it.”
Aguilar has since become a community health worker for South Dakota Voices for Peace, where she does exactly what she started doing with Connecting Cultures – helping those in need.
Having opportunities like Saturday night bring her back to what she loves most. “I just love events like this,” she said. “To see the joy on everyone’s face just makes me so happy.”
Nelson emphasized not only the importance of the event Saturday night but also wanted to remind everyone that it’s welcoming week all week long.
“I just want to remind everyone to say hi to that stranger walking by,” she said. “Smile and say hello when you’re checking out at the grocery store. Hold a door open for someone. Let’s just be welcoming to all we meet.”
