A Yankton man was among four South Dakotans who have been sentenced on drug charges in federal court.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Preston Langeland of Yankton, Michael Ernesti of Sioux Falls, Melissa Herrboldt of Harrisburg and Kane Marshall of Harrisburg, all of whom were convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, have been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier:
• Langeland, 31, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
• Ernesti, 30, was sentenced to 95 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
• Herrboldt, 25, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
• Marshall, 25, was sentenced to 55 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
They were also all ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
The press release said the four defendants “worked together to distribute fentanyl, which was received through the mail, throughout the Yankton area and elsewhere.”
Ernesti, Herrboldt, Langeland and Marshall were indicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance by a federal grand jury on June 6, 2019. Ernesti pleaded guilty on Oct.10, Herrobldt pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, Langeland pleaded guilty on March 5 and Marshall pleaded guilty on April 6.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the Yankton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer D. Mammenga prosecuted the case.
All defendants were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after their sentencing.
