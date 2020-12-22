Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Periods of snow and windy. Morning high of 31F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 4F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.