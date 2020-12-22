BROOKINGS — The Family Resource Network at South Dakota State University will be holding four online classes in January.
The classes, which are free to attend, will be held Tuesdays starting Jan. 5 and will run through Jan. 26. A computer and email address are required for these online classes, allowing attendees to participate in the convenience of their home. The classes are live from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The sessions, which will be on Zoom, will not be recorded.
Each class is intended for parents who have children ranging from newborns up to 3 years old and is designed to help parents understand their children’s behaviors.
While there are four sessions, participants are not required to attend all four. However, participants are required to register by contacting the Family Resource Network at 688-5730 or sdsu.frn@sdstate.edu. Certificates will be given to attendees upon completion of the series.
The “Understanding Me Up to Age 3” parenting series complements the Common Sense Parenting training currently provided by the Department of Social Services, which focuses on children ages 3-16. These complementary programs offer a comprehensive system of parent education from birth through the teenage years.
The class topics are:
• JAN. 5: “Why I Do What I Do” — This class explains your child’s behaviors as they think, learn and feel with strategies to encourage your child’s development;
• JAN. 12: “Keep Me Safe” — This class gives tips to keep your home a safe place for your child to grow and learn;
• JAN. 19: “How I Learn” — This class provides tips and tools to encourage your child’s natural desire to learn; and
• JAN. 26: “Help Me Manage My Feelings” — This class provides insight on guiding and encouraging your child through the stressful moments of growing up.
